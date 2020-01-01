DENVER — A woman died after she was found inside a burning home in Denver early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Firefighters received a call from a neighbor about a fire in the 3600 block of East Mississippi Avenue at 5:30 a.m., according to DFD.

They arrived at the home and pulled a woman from the fire. She died from her injuries, according to Lt. Robbie Turner, a spokesperson for DFD.

No other people were in the home, according to DFD. Firefighters initially said no animals were inside, but later said that four cats also died.

Turner said the fire started at the front side of the home.

"We do have arson on scene doing an investigation," Turner said.

