Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, Windsor police said.

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon.

The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.

The person's name has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to learn more about what happened. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Windsor Police Officer Natasha Jensen at 970-674-6428.

