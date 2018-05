Just after midnight, Tuesday morning, Denver fire was dispatched to the 3100 block of South Grant Street in Englewood.

Upon arrival, crews found one person deceased inside the house as well as a dead dog, Englewood Police said in a release.

Police did not have any further information to release early Tuesday morning.

Denver Fire Department and Englewood Police Department are currently investigating the cause of the fire and trying to identify the victim.

