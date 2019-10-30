PINECLIFFE, Colo. — A person was found dead after a house fire in Pinecliffe.

According to the Nederland Fire Protection District, the fire was reported by neighbors of the home on Woodbine Place at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors told the fire department the man living in the fully-engulfed home was possibly inside. After crews finished putting the fire out, they found a body. The Gilpin County Coroner's Office will determine the identity.

Fire Chief Ryan Roberts said the temperature was 10 degrees below zero at the time of the fire. The water used to put it out is now frozen, which makes the investigation of the fire more difficult.

The Timberline Fire Protection District was the lead agency on the response. In addition to Nederland, they were assisted by the Coal Creek, Sugarloaf and Central City fire departments.

Pinecliffe is located about seven miles southeast of Nederland.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS