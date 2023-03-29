Person found dead in burning home in Boulder

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dartmouth Street.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police and fire crews are investigating after a person was found dead in a burning home in Boulder Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder Fire Department said.

Crews were first called to the fire at 2850 Dartmouth Ave. at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters removed one person from the home, and that person was pronounced dead, the fire department said. Their name has not yet been released.

Investigators are still working to determine how the person died, as well as the cause of the fire.

The fire department said that as of 1:40 p.m., the fire is out and there is no risk to the public.



