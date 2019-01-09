DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Denver police late Saturday night.

According to police, officers received a report of a man with a gun in the area of 15th and Central streets at around 11 p.m.

Officers contacted the person, who did have a gun, according to police. Shots were fired, and the man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

The Denver Police Department, the Denver District Attorney's Office, the Aurora Police Department, and the Office of the Independent Monitor will be investigating the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information when it becomes available.