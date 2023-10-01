Paddleboarder missing in Chatfield Reservoir

South Metro Fire Rescue said divers are in the water at Chatfield State Park searching for the missing paddleboarder.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A water rescue is underway at Chatfield Reservoir for a missing paddleboarder.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews are at Chatfield State Park in Littleton after a report that someone went missing in the reservoir, the fire department said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson from the fire department said the person was paddleboarding before going missing in the reservoir— 15 units are currently at the park, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the fire department received a call about the incident at 1:09 p.m. Sunday.

South Metro Fire's dive team have been searching in the water since around 1:30 p.m. and a drone is being used to aid the search, according to the spokesperson.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also on scene, according to South Metro Fire's tweet.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



SMFR at Chatfield State Park with @CPW_NE for report of missing person in the water. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4W8I0AuZiu — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 1, 2023

