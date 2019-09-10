LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries after an apartment fire in Littleton early Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said in a release.

When firefighters arrived at the complex at 2901 West Centennial Drive around 4 a.m., there were visible flames coming from an apartment unit on the first floor. The flames were starting to move up a stairwell and into the second and third floors of the building, SMFR said.

One unit was heavily damaged by the flames and three other apartments in the complex received smoke damage from the fire, according to SMFR.

About 30 evacuated residents have been told it could be hours before they can return home. In the meantime, the apartment's club house has been opened as a place to stay. The Red Cross has been called to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although it appears to be accidental in nature, SMFR said.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner. No other injuries were reported.

