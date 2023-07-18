Person shot by police in Englewood

Police had been "engaged in a tactical operation" for hours before the shooting Tuesday night.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Someone was shot by officers at the end of an hourslong "tactical operation" in Englewood Tuesday night, the Englewood Police Department said.

Police said just after 3 p.m. that they were "engaged in a tactical operation" in the 4100-block of South Cherokee Street, which is near the intersection with Oxford Avenue. They sent out an alert around that time telling people in the neighborhood to shelter in place.

Police said just after 9 p.m. that the person they were trying to bring in had been shot by police. There was no word on the person's condition.

It was unclear when the shelter-in-place order would be lifted, but police said around 9:30 p.m. that there was no threat to the community.

Police have not released any other information about the operation or the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

