DENVER — Denver fire reported Thursday to the scene of an injury at a construction site.

Initial reports called the injury "significant," but it was later deemed to be minor, according to Greg Pixley with Denver fire.

The injury occurred at 1901 Wazee St. in Denver.

This is the site of a planned mixed-use development by the Colorado Rockies and the Metropolitan Baseball Stadium District.

There is no word on the injured person's condition or if they were a worker at the site.

