Police looking for missing Indigenous man

Peter Lafromboise was last seen on April 12, according to police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man who was last seen on April 12.

Peter Lafromboise is 5' 11" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last heard from by his family on April 9, according to DPD.

Lafromboise is experiencing homelessness in the Denver area, police said. He has tattoos on both hands, according to police.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Lafromboise.

If anyone has seen Lafromboise, they are asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.

