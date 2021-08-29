Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

WWL-TV viewers all across Louisiana caught Hurricane Ida and its aftermath on camera.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.

WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and video of the storm, showing its power.

If you have video or photos you'd like to share with WWL-TV, please submit them in the WWLTV app, email them to PressRelease@WWLTV.com or text them to 504-529-4444 for a chance for it to be featured on WWL-TV's broadcast and/or website!

RELATED:

Here's what our viewers reported across the area:

Strong winds ripped the roof off the Lady of The Sea Hospital in Galliano.

From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:

Footage in Grand Isle, Louisiana from Hurricane Ida pic.twitter.com/GHJ343zKOk — 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 #𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝘼𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 (@ActivistJesse09) August 29, 2021

Here's a look at flooding on Grand Isle, which has now lost power as Hurricane Ida approaches. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the island, but some residents chose to stay. With highway 1 flooded out, those residents are now forced to stay until help arrives after the storm. Video: JP Councilman Ricky Templet Posted by WWLTV on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida

Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell

Hopedale Dock Ring camera

Strong winds from in Mid-City

HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

Wind and surf picking up in St. Bernard Parish. This is Bayou Bienvenue at noon. #Ida ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/qFNS90dcrE — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

New Video: This is Delacroix as #Ida comes ashore. Storm surge pushed in over a back levee and flooded the area. St. Bernard Parish is expecting 8-12 feet of tidal surge. Courtesy Delacroix Yacht Club. pic.twitter.com/p2ulADLYC4 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

Photos: Louisiana braces for powerful Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Latest Hurricane Ida News

See the latest on Hurricane Ida, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, on the WWL YouTube page here.