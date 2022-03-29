Pickleball player won't face charges for Sharpie damage to rec center floor

The 71-year-old was accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to the floor at Denver's Central park Recreation Center.

DENVER — A 71-year-old Denver man accused of taking a Sharpie to the floor of a recreation center to mark boundaries for a pickleball court won't face charges related to the incident.

The Denver District Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined to file charges against Arslan Guney, 71, and instead said that he and Denver Parks and Recreation will attempt to resolve the incident through mediation.

Guney was accused of of causing thousands of dollars in damage to Denver's Central Park Recreation Center on March 14 by drawing pickleball court boundaries on the floor with a Sharpie.

A report was filed with the Denver Police Department (DPD) the next day, and DPD issued a warrant for Guney's arrest on March 18. Guney turned himself in last week.

“My office has not charged Mr. Arslan Guney with any criminal counts regarding the pickleball incident with Denver Parks and Recreation," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement. "At my suggestion, the parties will attempt to resolve this matter through mediation with a city mediator. I am optimistic that by sitting down and working out a mutually agreeable solution, this matter can be solved amicably.”

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Parks and Recreation for a response.

