Pilot killed in small plane crash in western Colorado

The single-engine biplane crashed in a remote, rugged area about 10 miles northeast of Delta.

DELTA, Colo. — A pilot was killed when a single-engine biplane crashed in western Colorado Friday morning, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 8 a.m., they got a call about a possible plane crash. The caller had last seen the plane near Doctor Mesa, which is in a remote, rugged area about 10 miles northeast of Delta.

Deputies and firefighters went to the area and found the wreckage of a single-engine red Boeing A75 biplane. The plane had substantial damage and was resting on the side of a steep embankment.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane died on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Their name has not yet been released.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS