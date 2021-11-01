Pit bull shot by officer while attacking small dog, Fort Lupton police say

Officers attempted to subdue the dog with a Taser before shooting the animal, according to police.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Police shot and eventually tranquilized a pit bull as it attacked a smaller dog on Tuesday, the Fort Lupton Police Department (FLPD) said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of 5th Street.

According to a Facebook post by FLPD, police received multiple 911 calls about a pit bull who escaped from a nearby yard and was attacking a small dog. The post did not say the breed of the other dog.

When officers arrived at the scene, the pit bull was still attacking the small dog, police said. The pit bull had its jaw locked around the small dog's throat.

Police said they tried to use verbal commands to stop the attack. Due to fear of serious injuries to the small dog and aggressiveness of the pit bull, police moved from verbal commands to a Taser in an attempt to stop the attack.

The Facebook post said after multiple attempts of using the taser of the pit bull, the taser did not stop or slow down the pit bull from attacking the small dog.

A police officer then shot the pit bull with a pistol, causing the pit bull to release the small dog from its mouth, the Facebook post said.

The pit bull remained aggressive after being shot by the officer, according to police. A community service officer arrived at the scene where they used a dart gun to tranquilize the pit bull. The pit bull was captured and transported to a veterinary clinic.

The small dog was transported to the vet by its owner. Police did not say the extent of the injuries of either dog.

FLPD is asking anyone who has information to contact them in person at 130 S. McKinley Ave. or by calling 303-857-4011.

