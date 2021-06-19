Body of missing kayaker found in Pitkin County

The 41-year-old man went missing while kayaking in the Crystal River Thursday.

PITKIN, Colo. — Search crews have found the body of a kayaker who went missing on the Crystal River in Pitkin County.

According to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), dispatchers received a 911 call for a lost kayaker in the Crystal River near Redstone just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

PCSO said the kayaker, a 41-year-old man from the Roaring Fork Valley who volunteered for Mountain Rescue Aspen, was traveling with two other people when his kayak overturned in the Meatgrinder rapid and he fell out.

The Meatgrinder is a fast-paced, steep and technical rapid, according to PCSO.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, PCSO said, the Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen searched the area where the man was last seen as well as the bank of the river from Redstone to Penny Hot Springs, both on foot and with the aid of a drone.

They found the kayak Friday, but not the man, according to the release.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said dispatchers were notified by Carbondale Fire at around 3:30 p.m. that the man's body had been found and recovered in the general area where he was last seen.

His name will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office after a death investigation is completed and family are notified.