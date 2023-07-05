All 5 Denver-area Pizzeria Locale restaurants will close Monday

Pizzeria Locale, known for its Neapolitan-inspired pizzas, opened its first Denver restaurant in 2013.

DENVER — All five Pizzeria Locale restaurants in the Denver area will close and the business will be dissolved Monday, the chain's parent company said.

Pizzeria Locale, known for its Neapolitan-inspired pizzas, opened its first Denver restaurant in 2013. There are five locations in the Denver area:

550 Broadway in the Speer neighborhood

895 Albion Street in the Hale neighborhood

3484 W. 32nd Ave. in the West Highland neighborhood

7505 E. 29th Place in the Central Park neighborhood

8575 E. Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village

The chain is now owned by Chipotle Mexican Grill.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said, “We have made the decision to close all five Pizzeria Locale restaurants on July 10 and dissolve the business. Impacted employees have been extended employment opportunities at Chipotle restaurants in the Denver area.”

The closure was first reported by Westword.

