All 5 Denver-area Pizzeria Locale restaurants will close Monday

DENVER — All five Pizzeria Locale restaurants in the Denver area will close and the business will be dissolved Monday, the chain's parent company said.
Pizzeria Locale, known for its Neapolitan-inspired pizzas, opened its first Denver restaurant in 2013. There are five locations in the Denver area:
- 550 Broadway in the Speer neighborhood
- 895 Albion Street in the Hale neighborhood
- 3484 W. 32nd Ave. in the West Highland neighborhood
- 7505 E. 29th Place in the Central Park neighborhood
- 8575 E. Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village
> The video above aired in January 2021: The Feed: Pizzeria Locale teaching pizza dough class over Zoom
The chain is now owned by Chipotle Mexican Grill.
In a statement Wednesday, the company said, “We have made the decision to close all five Pizzeria Locale restaurants on July 10 and dissolve the business. Impacted employees have been extended employment opportunities at Chipotle restaurants in the Denver area.”
The closure was first reported by Westword.
