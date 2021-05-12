No injuries after 2 planes collide midair near Cherry Creek Reservoir, South Metro Fire says

One plane crashed south of Cherry Creek Reservoir, and the other plane was able to land safely, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries were reported after two small planes collided in midair in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

SMFR and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office both said units were esponding to the area of East Bellevue Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive. That's just south of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

> Video above: Wisconsin couple survives plane crash in rugged terrain near Aspen.

Initial reports indicate that a Cirrus SR-22 with two occupants and a Swearingen Metroliner SA226TC with one occupant collided in midair about four miles north of Centennial Airport around 10:25 a.m., a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The pilot of the Cirrus deployed the aircraft's parachute and landed in a nearby neighborhood, the FAA said. There were no fires or fuel spills at that scene, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The pilot of the Swearingen was able to land at Centennial Airport, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

As part of the investigation they will be collecting debris that fell from the aircraft. Anyone who finds any is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.

On scene of plane crash just south of Belleview and Peoria on Cherry Creek State Park property. South Metro Fire says 2 planes collided midair. One crashed, the other landed safely. No injuries reported #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/jQXSf0T12O — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) May 12, 2021

