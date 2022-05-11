Plane crashes, catches fire north of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

The plane crashed near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop in Broomfield, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crews were responding to a plane crash Wednesday afternoon reported near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop in Broomfield, according to North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR).

The location is northwest of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and near Interlocken Golf Club.

The 911 call reporting a downed plane came in at 12:34 p.m., according to NMFR.

The fire department said in a tweet it's a small single-engine plane that was on its way to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The tweet said the number of passengers on board is unknown, and that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was on the way.

In another update, NMFR said there was a fire that resulted from the plane crash that was put out by an Aircraft Rescue Firefighting truck.

NMFR said the intersection will be closed for hours, and people area asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.