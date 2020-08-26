Small plane crashes in El Paso County

The plane reportedly went down just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday southeast of Falcon.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Officials are responding to a plane crash southeast of Falcon.

The plane reportedly went down just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of McCandlish Road. That's about 20 miles east of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said it has deputies on scene right now. The Federal Aviation Authority will be the main investigating authority.

This is a developing story.

