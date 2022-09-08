1 killed in crash of small plane east of Centennial Airport

The single-engine plane crashed in an open field seconds after departure from the airport, according to authorities.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The pilot of a single-engine plane died in a crash seconds after after taking off from Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) were on the scene of the crash in the 14200 block of Grasslands Drive, SMFR said on Twitter.

The pilot was the only person on board when the Cessna 182Q crashed about 12:50 p.m. in an open field, just off the departure end of Runway 10, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

> Video above: South Metro Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Hurst provides an update on the crash.

The pilot didn't provide information in their flight log on their destination, said SMFR spokesman Eric Hurst.

No one on the ground was injured, Hurst said.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will identify the pilot after notification of next-of-kin.

There was a small fuel spill from the wing tank, and SMFR crews were standing by in case of a fire. As of this publication, there has been no fire associated with the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating.

Planes continued to take off and land from the airport after the crash, according to FlightAware.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

