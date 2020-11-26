2 dead after small plane crashes near Telluride airport

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane was on approach to the airport when the airport lost contact with it Thursday afternoon.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near Telluride Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the single-engine plane was on approach to the airport at around 1:30 p.m. when the airport lost contact with the aircraft and several witnesses reported seeing the plane go down.

The sheriff's office said the crash site was located around 2:30 p.m. and both people on board were found to be dead.

The sheriff's office, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department/EMS and the San Miguel County coroner are investigating the scene and working to recover the victims, according to the post.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was a single-engine Vans RV-4 and that it crashed about half a mile east of the airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.