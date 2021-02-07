Deputies investigating reports of plane crash

Deputes and crews are responding after air traffic control lost communication with a small plane near Castle Peak, according to Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating reports of a possible plane crash near Castle Peak Monday morning, Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported losing communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft near the Grand Mesa, according to the sheriff's office.

>Video above: Training exercise prepares firefighters to respond to fiery plane crash.

Deputies and Plateau Valley Fire Department crews responding to the area to locate the aircraft, and the sheriff's office said Civil Air Patrol and Careflight are also mobilizing to assist with the search.

The sheriff's office said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

