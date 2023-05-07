Small plane crashes in Teller County

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed near Teller County on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a small plane that was flying from Fremont County Airport to Centennial Airport crashed. The plane was a single-engine Cessna T-41B, the FAA said.

Four people were on board the plane when it crashed, according to the FAA. As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, no updates have been given on the victims.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said first responders were heading to the crash site that is near Phantom Canyon Road on Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office said the crash site is in a remote area.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn additional information.

