Small plane goes down in field north of Lafayette

Both people on board walked away from the crash with no injuries, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Two people were able to walk away from a small airplane after it went down north of Lafayette Thursday evening.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a report of a plane crash in a field west of Highway 287 and south of Isabelle Road came in around 7:10 p.m.

>> The video above is RAW: Air traffic control audio after small planes collide midair and aired May 12

It's not clear whether the plane actually crashed or made a hard landing, Mountain View said. Neither person on board was injured. BCSO said the people on board were an instructor and a student.

It sustained some damage and there was a small fuel leak, according to Mountain View.

Highway 287 was closed to allow emergency equipment to get into the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been requested to investigate.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.