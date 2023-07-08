Student pilot makes emergency landing in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A student pilot got an unexpected lesson in emergency landings when his plane became disabled shortly after taking off Saturday afternoon.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the pilot took off from Front Range Airport to the south at 1 p.m.
Once he got 100 feet off the ground, ACSO said, the plane suddenly lost power.
The sheriff's office said the pilot kept his cool and was able to safely land in a field about 1/2 a mile east of Peterson Road.
No one was hurt, according to the sheriff's office, but a few power lines were struck causing Highway 36 between Peterson Road and Harback Road to be closed while utility crews repaired the downed lines.
The sheriff's office said the plane had to be towed back to the airport with a police escort.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.