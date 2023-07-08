Student pilot makes emergency landing in Adams County

The sheriff's office said the plane lost power shortly after taking off Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A student pilot got an unexpected lesson in emergency landings when his plane became disabled shortly after taking off Saturday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the pilot took off from Front Range Airport to the south at 1 p.m.

Once he got 100 feet off the ground, ACSO said, the plane suddenly lost power.

The sheriff's office said the pilot kept his cool and was able to safely land in a field about 1/2 a mile east of Peterson Road.

No one was hurt, according to the sheriff's office, but a few power lines were struck causing Highway 36 between Peterson Road and Harback Road to be closed while utility crews repaired the downed lines.

The sheriff's office said the plane had to be towed back to the airport with a police escort.

It’s a scary sight, even when it’s in your sideview mirror, and you’re driving away from it. 😱



A citizen took this picture near Imboden Rd. & 56th between Watkins and Bennett. If you have similar pictures, please share them in our comments. Stay safe and alert! #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/BwKxjeBHHb — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 7, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.