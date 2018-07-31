DENVER — No one was injured after a plane traveling from Hayden, Colorado to Denver International Airport experienced mechanical issues on Tuesday morning.

A photo from Steamboat Radio on Twitter shows a tire blown out on a plane that arrived at DIA from Yampa Valley Regional Airport near Steamboat Springs.

Passengers on board were taken off the plane on the runway and were shuttled back to the terminal, a spokesperson with DIA told 9NEWS.

Forty nine passengers and three crew members were aboard the aircraft at the time.

The airline is investigating the incident.

