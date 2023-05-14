Single-engine plane flying from northern Colorado crashes in Wyoming

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. near Albany, Wyoming, which is west of Laramie.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A single-engine plane flying from Loveland to Rock Springs, Wyoming crashed Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. near Albany, Wyoming, which is west of Laramie. The FAA said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 182, was on its way from Loveland to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs.

Two people were on board the plane, the FAA said. There's no word on their conditions.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



