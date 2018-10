LONE TREE — A small plane with two people on board made a hard landing in a field in Lone Tree Friday morning, according to a Tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

The agency said no one was hurt when the plane went down just south of Interstate 25 and Lincoln Ave.

No other information about the plane or its occupants was provided.

Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating and will work with local authorities to remove the aircraft.

