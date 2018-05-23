LITTLETON - Crews with Denver Water are planning an upcoming closure at Waterton Canyon to help get the popular recreation trail ready for summer.

From June 4 through June 15, access to the canyon will be closed weekdays for a dust mitigation project.

Like in past years, crews will use magnesium chloride to keeps roads in the canyon moist to help get ahead of summer dust problems.

The six-and-a-half mile road, which is popular for hikers, bikers and horseback riders, will remain open on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 for weekend recreation.

During the closure, entrance to both the canyon and the parking lot will be closed off to the public.

