Denver council advances Park Hill Golf Course plans

More than 80 people spoke during a hearing on Monday night.

DENVER — The Denver City Council took another step toward redeveloping the shuttered Park Hill Golf Course by advancing its proposed long-term vision for the area following a public hearing on Monday night.

Efforts to redevelop the area has split the surrounding community in Denver, with one side pushing to convert 155-acre plot into open space and the other arguing for development.

More than 80 people spoke during the hearing on Monday night. A majority of them — sixty people — signed up to speak in support of redevelopment efforts. The rest opposed the plan.

The council ultimately voted, 10-3, to move forward with its "small area plan," which envisions an open space network, affordable housing, mix uses and a new neighborhood main street, and greater access to fresh food and grocery for surrounding neighborhoods.

