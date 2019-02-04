PARKER, Colo. — After a lengthy public hearing Monday night, Parker Town Council approved the rezoning of a property to allow for an indoor gun range.

Back 40 Range would be located at South Chambers Road and Double Angel Road.

Opponents of the proposal argued that it would be too loud. Others said they were concerned about its proximity to Prairie Crossing Elementary School, which is about a mile away. EchoPark Stadium is also right across the street.

The developer and supporters argued that it would be a quiet, safe, place for gun education and training.

Town council approved the rezoning in a vote of 4-2 around 11 p.m. Monday night.

