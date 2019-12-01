AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aryann was last seen at about noon Saturday walking away from her home in the area of Yale Avenue and Lima Street. Police said she is a danger to herself and may need immediate medical attention. She does not have her cell phone with her, according to police.

Aryann is described as 5'6" and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with the word 'pink' on the sleeve and black pants.

Call police if you see her.