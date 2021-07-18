Police: Westminster man with autism missing

Westminster police are looking for Phillip Martin, 23.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are looking for a 23-year-old man with autism who disappeared in Westminster on Sunday evening.

Phillip Martin was last seen walking in the 3200 block of 111th Place around 5:30 p.m. and he was wearing a red shirt and black shorts, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD). That's near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 112th Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes, WPD said.

According to a release from WPD, Martin is able to say his name but does not know his address. He can become disoriented, police said.

If you have any information about this case please call 911 or WPD at 303-658-4360.

