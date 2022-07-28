Erie police activity prompts shelter-in-place for multiple neighborhoods

Police said around 5:40 p.m. that there is no longer a danger to the community.

ERIE, Colo. — Several neighborhoods in Erie were under a shelter-in-place order due to police activity Thursday afternoon.

The shelter in place was ordered around 5 p.m. for the Erie Highlands, Grandview and Erie Commons areas.

The investigation is happening in the area of the Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview.

Police said officers were trying to make contact with a man with a rifle. They said around 5:40 p.m. that the man had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no longer a danger to the community.

A SWAT team and law enforcement agencies from Erie, Loveland, Lafayette, Denver, Longmont and Boulder County are responding to the scene.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

