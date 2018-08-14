FREDERICK — Increased Frederick police activity could be seen by 9NEWS' Katie Eastman at the home where a pregnant mother and her two daughters reportedly went missing earlier in the week.

While 9NEWS does not know what police officers are doing, law enforcement has stressed more information will be released to the public in a 9 a.m. press briefing.

Officers have entered the home and have supervised the towing of a nearby truck.

In the meantime, the public is still being asked to help find a pregnant mom and her two daughters who have been reported missing out of Frederick, a Police Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing on Monday. Watts is also about 15 weeks pregnant, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Several more officers have appeared at the home where Shanann Watts and her girls went missing from. Looks like they are gathering papers together from the trunk. #9News pic.twitter.com/AqxBel6veQ — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) August 16, 2018

Sgt. Ian Albert with Frederick PD also said during a Wednesday statement to media that there was no reason to believe there was any threat to the public at this time.

At 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Albert said his office got a call from a concerned friend of the Watts who hadn't heard from Shanann. Police went to the Watts home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in the Wyndham Hill subdivision and couldn't find her, Albert said.

"A lot is at stake here," Albert said during a Wednesday statement to media.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have joined the effort to locate a missing pregnant woman and her two daughters.

Watts is 5-foot-5 and weighs 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation endangered alert. Bella is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Celeste is 3-foot and weighs 37 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The trio's disappearance was updated to an "Endangered Missing Alert," because there may also be some medical concerns with the missing children.

Shannan Watts

Frederick Police Department

Chris Watts, Shanann Watt's husband, spoke to 9NEWS on Tuesday and said the situation's been traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe..." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was - I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

He glowingly described his girls.

"Celeste. She's just a bottle of energy," Chris Watts said. "She's - I call her rampage because she's got two speeds: go or she's sleeping. Bella. She's the more calm, cautious, mothering type and she's more like me - she's more calm."

He said he hopes the kids are OK.

Officers with Frederick PD are expected to set up some checkpoints to ask the public if they know anything about the missing trio and have continued to canvas the Wyndham Hill subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or the Frederick PD at 720-382-5700.

Frederick is located about 30 minutes north of downtown Denver.

Shannan Watts' two young daughters.

Courtesy Nick and Amanda Thayer

Neighbors spoke to 9NEWS Wednesday and were shocked to hear the family was missing.

Ann Watt, who's lived nearby for just over a year, said her family moved their specifically for the low crime rate.

"To be honest," she said, "I lost a lot of sleep last night..."

Watt said she'd seen Shanann Watts around by the pool sometimes.

"If anything, she just gave off vibes of being happy, successful - she's beautiful - nothing looked wrong," she continued.

Mike Hendrickson told 9NEWS he's lived in the Watts' neighborhood almost seven years but would only talk to the Watts in passing.

"She would take the kids to the pool and [Chris Watts] would always take them in a little wagon," he said. "We were always impressed by his doting over them and how much he appeared to love them."

But Hendrickson implied he's got a bad feeling about what's happened.

"It just doesn't smell right to me. That's just my opinion... something doesn't add up and that's concerning to me," he continued. "My goodness, I want to see this family put back together... [for] it to be resolved and it's just a bad dream for this poor family."

A fundraiser was set up on Facebook to help the ailing family during this time of crisis. You can visit the donate page here.

