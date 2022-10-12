Police said they believe 21-year-old Walter Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed pedestrian Jude Jarreau.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Walter Brister turned himself in on Wednesday for the Sunday hit and run killing of another man in Baton Rouge, according to police.

Police investigators also said they believe the 21-year-old Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed Jude Jarreau, who was trying to walk across a road.

Walter Brister IV is the son of former NFL quarterback Walter "Bubby" Brister III, according to reporting from WBRZ.