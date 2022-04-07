Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

Police said two people were detained for questioning.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night.

Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.

