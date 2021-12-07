Westminster Police Chief retires after independent review of department

Acting Chief Norm Haubert will remain in his interim chief role while the city begins a search for a new chief, the city said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Tim Carlson retired as the Chief of Police for the Westminster Police Department (WPD) on Wednesday.

Carlson had been on administrative leave since July 12, 2021, ahead of the city's review of WPD's workplace climate and culture, according to a letter from the city.

>Video above is from a 9NEWS report from July 2021, when Carlson went on leave ahead of the city's review.

The independent report, which was provided to the city last week, was conducted by U.S. ISS Agency, a security consulting firm comprised of former local, state, and federal law enforcement officers and executives, the city said.

The report contains hundreds of hours of interview with more than 50 current and former WPD employees and a review of emails, notes and records to corroborate witness accounts, according to the city.

According to an independent third-party report, Carlson did not effectively manage the department's culture, the letter said.

The report also provided instances where a senior officer "routinely demeaned and was disrespectful to employees in the use of profanity, rude, and offensive language, disparaging comments, and personal insults."

“While the department has made significant strides in the past few years, the report has highlighted the need and opportunity for the department to make meaningful change to better support our sworn officers and civilian staff,” said City Manager Donald M. Tripp. “A respectful and inclusive workplace is central to the City’s values. What’s come through clearly in this report is that our officers and civilian staff need to have an important role in the selection of the city’s next police chief. Our staff has the best sense of the leadership they need to serve our community. We will ensure they have a strong voice in who will be their new chief.”

Acting Chief Norm Haubert will remain in his interim chief role while the city begins a search for a new chief, the city said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.