AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora now believe that human bones that were discovered in the southeast part of the city on Wednesday were most likely from over 100, if not 1,000 years ago, according Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore.

At about 10 a.m., Aurora police received a call from a construction crew who found what appeared to be human bones while excavating in the area of East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and secured the area until the the Colorado State Archaeologist could assist with a forensic dig.

On Thursday, it was determined that the bones were from a male of Native American decent and were likely more than a 100 years old.

"We wanted to express our appreciation to Necrosearch for their assistance in this investigation and Richmond American Homes for promptly notifying authorities of their discovery and treating the area of where the bones were located respectfully," Longshore said.

The Colorado State Archaeologist has assumed responsibility of the remains, and will be continue their examination into the bones.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS