Police seek information after 'suspicious incident' caught on camera

Aurora Police have video of a strange interaction between four males and two females in the Cornerstone Shopping Center's parking lot.

AURORA, Colo. — After witness video captured a "suspicious incident" in a shopping center parking lot, Aurora police are asking for information from the public to make sure everyone involved is safe.

Police said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center on Briarwood Circle near South Chambers Way.

Police said video from a witness shows four males drive a black Mercedes Benz sedan into the shopping center parking lot and wait by a silver Nissan SUV. One person then gets out of the sedan and walks toward two females in the parking lot.

The video shows a male take one of the females by the arm, walk her over to the Nissan for a moment as they look inside the car and talk, then pull her over to the Mercedes, put her in the back seat and drive away.

The other female is standing in the parking lot by herself as she records video on her cell phone of the Mercedes driving off.

It's not clear from the video how old the people involved are.

> View the video posted on Aurora Police's YouTube channel:

Police said no missing persons reports that could relate to the incident have been made to the Aurora Police Department or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, and there are no other reports of criminal activity in the area. They said officers "are asking for help from the public out of an abundance of caution for the female’s safety."

Investigators need help identifying any of the people shown in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Raines at 303-739-6068.

