Police investigate body found at Denver City Park pond

Denver firefighters and police are investigating the death of the person pulled out of Duck Pond in City Park Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) is investigating after a body was found in Duck Pond at City Park Tuesday afternoon, according to DFD.

DFD posted about the incident in a message from their Twitter account and said that no updates were to follow.

The #DenverFireDepartment Water Rescue Team discovered a body in Duck Pond at City Park. Unfortunately the individual was deceased. #DFD will now be working with @DenverPolice on the death investigation. No updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/CZlsKzwaiB — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 4, 2021

In a tweet sent out earlier on Tuesday, the fire department said they were responding to reports about a biker who fell into the water.

#DenverFireDepartment is working a possible Water Rescue at a pond in City Park. Initial reports were that a bike rider fell in the water, but crews have found nothing. Only relevant updates will follow. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/yIXURiwiYl — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 3, 2021

An investigation is now underway after the body was uncovered, said DFD.

The department added they will be working with Denver Police in the investigation.

