DENVER — Quebec Street is expected to be closed from Colfax Avenue to 16th Avenue through most of the morning as Denver Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. officers located and pursued a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened near East 16th Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora around 10:30 Tuesday night. The vehicle crashed near East 16th Avenue and Quebec Street. One suspect was initially arrested and two ran from the vehicle.

According to Division Chief Ron Thomas, one suspect shot at officers and one officer returned fire. Both suspects were arrested and taken to a hospital.

One of the suspects appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The second had injuries related to the arrest, according to the chief.

No officers were injured as a result of the pursuit and shooting, Thomas told reporters at the scene.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

