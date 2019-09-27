DENVER, Colorado — Denver police said a woman was found dead early Friday morning in the Speer neighborhood.

Her death is being investigated as a domestic violence-related homicide, according to police.

Police said a man is in custody.

The incident happened on S. Pennsylvania St. between E. Ellsworth Ave. and E. Bayaud Ave.

Police said they responded to the scene just after midnight Friday.

Investigators have not said how the woman was killed.

The woman's identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office after her family has been notified.

Police have not released details on the man in custody.