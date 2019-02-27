DENVER — Law enforcement is investigating a threat at the Denver City and County Building near downtown Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The nature, severity and seriousness of the threat have not been explained at this time, but DPD alerted the public via Twitter that they were looking into the threat to the city building.

City Council member Albus Brooks said in a tweet that the building is in lock down for a "credible threat." He added that people should avoid the building if possible and that staffers inside the building return to their offices and "lock down until released by public safety."

Council member Paul Lopez parroted Brooks' sentiment in a tweet as well. In his, he asked the city's Police Department and Fire Department for updates.

9NEWS photojournalist on scene Travis Khachatoorian said there are more than a dozen DPD vehicles outside the building.

As more information becomes available in this case, 9NEWS will provide it to you.

The Denver City and County Building, sandwiched between West Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue along Bannock Street overlooking Civic Center Park, saw another scare last month when a car drove onto the front lawn of the building.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS