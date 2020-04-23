Police looking for missing 19-year-old out of Aurora

Trinity Grace Bond was last seen in the area of South Uravan Street and East Mississippi Avenue.

AURORA, Colorado — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Trinity Grace Bond.

She was last seen at her home near South Uravan Street and East Mississippi Avenue on Thursday, according to the alert sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bond is 5 feet tall with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police do not know what she was last known to be wearing when she went missing.

A Developmentally Delayed Alert Activation was sent out because Bond functions as a 10-year-old and has serious medical issues, according to a tweet from Aurora Police.

If you see Trinity, Aurora Police asks that you call 911 immediately.