KUSA - Police in Wheat Ridge believe there is no ongoing threat to the community after a man was found dead in a car early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Gray Street on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead inside a vehicle. Wheat Ridge detectives identified the man as an Arvada resident and notified next of kin, but did not publicly name him.

Investigators say the victim "appeared to be acquainted with the suspect", but did not offer any details about the suspect other than the fact that the person is not in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-235-2987.