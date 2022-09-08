Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two victims shot

At least two suspects are "still at large," authorities say.

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening.

Officials have not specified the conditions of those victims, but a University Hospital spokesperson told KENS 5 that one patient has arrived there.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez says they are looking for two suspects who are unidentified at this time. An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."

Authorities responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A short while later, the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted the shooting is suspected to be gang-related; they are responding along with Uvalde police and the local sheriff's office.

Video captured by a passerby in Uvalde shows a sheriff's deputy at the scene.

Shooting By memorial Park Stay away !! INJURED VICTIMS.. Posted by Uvalde BargainDeals on Thursday, September 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

