Body found inside burned car in Lake County

A four-door sedan was burned and the identity of the body found inside is unknown, police said.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A body was found inside a car that was engulfed in flames near Leadville Wednesday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO, along with local fire crews, were called to the scene on Highway 91 near mile marker 8.5; near the turn off to the Climax Mine at 7:15 a.m.

Fire officials said they found a four-door sedan engulfed in flames along the shoulder of the highway, according to a news release from LCSO.

Further investigation of the fire led to the discovery of a body that has yet to be identified, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and district attorney's office are helping on the investigation and that more information would be released when it's available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information on the crash, is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 719-486-1249.

> More information about Lake County Crime Stoppers can be found here.