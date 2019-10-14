The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for three young girls who ran away from a home in Aurora following a family dispute on Sunday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., Leanne, 13, Ashlyn, 9, and Serenity, 6, ran away from a home near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Jamaica Street, APD said. They have not been seen since, and due to their age, APD considers them to be at-risk.

Leanne has brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and pink sandals, according to police. She's described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 213 pounds, APD said.

APD

Ashlyn has brown hair with green streaks in it and green eyes. She's 4-feet, 5-inches tall, 100 pounds and was last see wearing a blue shirt and blue spandex pants with pink sandals.

APD

Serenity, 6, is 3-feet, 8-inches tall and 60 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and pink sandals.

APD

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police.

